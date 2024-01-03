The Best Washington New Year Resolution Is Worth a Read

You're invited to make a rewarding resolution to read with a child this year.

Get our free mobile app

The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia-Facebook The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia-Facebook loading...

The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia is partnering with Hanford Mission Integration Solutions to provide a free bag of books to households in Benton and Franklin counties. The first 400 local families who register to take the Resolution Read Pledge (Reading together 20 minutes every day in 2024) will receive a bag of books.

Registration is open for 2024.

Canva Canva loading...

The program will provide a FREE bag of 12 books to local families (One for each month of the year). Once registered, your books will be delivered directly to your home this month. Please note that only one bag of books will be delivered per household. You must reside in Benton or Franklin County.

What happens after 400 families are registered?

Canva Canva loading...

After 400 families have committed to the challenge, Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin will donate another 200 book bags to low-income families in the area. The mission of the organization is "to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life."

At Communities In Schools of Benton-Franklin, we believe every student regardless of race, gender, zip code, or socio-economic background deserves the opportunity to write their own success story.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams