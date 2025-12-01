Looking for Reindeer? Here’s Where to Find Them in Washington

Who doesn't love reindeer? It's that time of year, and there are several places in Washington State and Oregon where you can see and interact with real reindeer.

Where to See Real Reindeer in Washington This Holiday Season

Kids will love the experience, and there is something magical about spending time with Santa and his reindeer - it might make for the perfect road trip this holiday season.

There are a few places to find reindeer within a few hours of the Tri-Cities.

The most well-known place to spot reindeer is the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm, tucked in the foothills of the Cascades.

It's a pretty amazing place to visit near Leavenworth, Washington, and you've got the backdrop of the snow and village, which can make your experience even more exciting.

Opened to the public in 2016, this family-run farm started with six reindeer (transported from Alaska) and has grown to over two dozen as of this year.

What makes it special: it’s reportedly the only reindeer farm in the lower 48 states open to the public year-round.

If that's not enough reindeer for you, we have a few other places you can check out.

Goldendale Reindeer Farm offers a “Reindeer Experience,” where visitors can learn about reindeer, feed them, and enjoy a guided encounter.

Their tours are relatively short (about 45 minutes), but this can be a good option if you’re coming from southern or central WA

My last pick is a little unusual, and this is for our Oregon peeps.

Timberview Farm is the only licensed reindeer farm in Oregon, but it's a unique experience because the farm travels around.

Rather than a static “farm visit,” their reindeer often travel around Oregon during the holiday season to appear at events or in the parking lots of large stores, giving people chances to meet them locally.

I'm enclosing a schedule here for their various stops around Oregon.

So there you go, if you want to road trip and see some reindeer, there are a few places worth checking out this holiday season.