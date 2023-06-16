Popular 5th Annual Chamber CrawFest in Pasco on July 15th

Mark the date for the 5th Annual Pasco Chamber Crawfest for July 15th.

It's a Saturday event running from 12 pm to 7 pm at Osprey Pointe Commons. You're invited to ge your Cajun on at the popular party in Pasco.

Once again, Buddy Bentz from the legendary Jack-Sons Crawfish boils will be teaming up with his son Matt Bentz to bring the authentic taste of a Louisiana Crawdad Boil to Pasco, WA.

What's all happening at the 5th Annual Pasco Chamber CrawFest?

The day promises a lot of F-U-N for the whole family! Several vendors and food trucks will be on hand, and there's a beer and wine garden for adults. Music will be provided by Desert Moondogs, Bayou Envie, and Stompin Ground.

Some seating will be provided, however, you're encouraged to bring your own.

Make sure to have enough seating for everyone in your party by taking your own lawn chairs or blankets. Pop-up canopies are also encouraged.

Get your pre-sale crawfish trays NOW.

Each tray includes 3-lbs of authentic boiled crawfish, corn, baby potatoes, and sausage. On July 15th, purchase will be available while supplies last. Be safe. Order now, here. The reservation is not complete until payment is received.

If your business is interested in a sponsorship package, view the options here.

Hope to see you on Saturday, July 15th for the 5th Annual Pasco Chamber Crawfest from 12 noon till 7 pm at Osprey Pointe Commons. 1110 Osprey Pointe Boulevard, Pasco, WA 99301.

