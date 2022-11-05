Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?

Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you.

Why is he wanted?

A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.

If you can identify the male in the flannel shirt, pushing the cart, please contact the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333.

Let's get this solved.

