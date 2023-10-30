Pasco Dental Office to Honor Vets With FREE Dental Day

Canva Canva loading...

Prime Dental is saluting veterans and active military by offering a free dental day.

Let's face it, not everyone has dental insurance. Coverage plans in Washington can range anywhere between $45 to $99 per month. 68.5 million adults in the USA do not have dental insurance.

Prime Dental Pasco will perform procedures on Saturday, November 11th.

To show appreciation for those who served or are currently serving our country, they'll be providing services from 8 am till 2pm. Prime Dental Pasco is located at 6005 Burden Boulevard, Pasco, WA 99301. Spaces are limited, so you're encouraged to book a spot NOW. Call 509-316-2100

Which procedures are available?

Exams

Cleanings

XRays

Extractions

Fillings

According to Carequest.org:

In addition to the estimated 68.5 million adults without dental insurance, an additional 8.9 million household members may have lost dental insurance in the last year due to loss of coverage in a household, as many family and household members receive dental coverage through a single member of the household. Furthermore, there are an estimated 14 million adults in the US who stand to lose their Medicaid dental insurance coverage with the public health emergency expiration. This results in as many as 91.4 million individuals without dental insurance by the end of this calendar year.

