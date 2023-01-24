The most perfect, fantastic out-in-the-woods getaway is right here in the P-N-W.

On Airbnb, it's described as the Hide & Seek - vintage modern cabin w/sauna. Say what? A sauna in the middle of the woods? Yes, please. And there's more. Want to do some fishing? You're in the right place.

Compact HIde Out in the Woods of Oregon for a Perfect Getaway Stay in a modern cabin with vintage details. The cabin has one bedroom and bath. The property features a relaxing sauna. The compact space (600 sq. feet) has everything you need to survive the beautiful Oregon woods. The reviews are awesome, too.

According to the listing,

Every detail of this sweet, cozy space has been updated and upgraded, while adhering loyally to its classic, vintage cabin roots. Its compact 600 sq. feet (read: it’s small!) have been designed for comfort. An efficient kitchen offers all the tools you'll need for your cabin-cooked repasts, including a gas range, Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawer, microwave, toaster oven, and fridge. Culinary endeavors are enhanced by handmade ceramics and quality linens.

Located almost 145 miles away from Tri-Cities, you'll be in Rhododendron, Oregon between the Mount Hood Corridor and Government Camp on U.S. Route 26.

Ski resorts are anywhere from 20 to 50 minutes away. If you enjoy hiking, you'll love it here. It's a wonderful getaway for 2. If you want an adventure on the mountain or want to hide out in the sauna, it's all up to you.

You had me at the mention of vintage, dishwasher, microwave, and oven. All the necessities are here. What else do we need? Oh wait, we have the sauna to look forward to in the middle of the woods. Let's book it here!

