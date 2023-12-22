One Man Dead in Kennewick Shooting-Police Need Your Help To Find Suspect

Kennewick Police are asking for your help with a homicide investigation.

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday at about 8:40 pm, Officers responded to the 200 block of South Vancouver Street on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Police located a 37-year old victim suffering gunshot wounds. Juan Belloso was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

According to reports, Belloso and the shooting suspect knew each other.

This was not a random shooting. Kennewick Police detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be provided online at kpdtips.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America