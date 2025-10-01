New Taxes Could Change How Washington Shops and Does Business

Ugh - We all hate new taxes, and it looks like businesses in Washington State will be paying even more taxes starting on October 1st.

Get Ready: Washington’s Tax Shockwave Arrives October 1

I thought I'd break down the new taxes that you need to know about if you are a business owner in Washington State.

Under Senate Bill 5814 (ESSB 5814), many services that were previously exempt will become taxable as “retail sales.”

Newly taxable services include:

Advertising services (digital, print, campaign planning, etc.

Live presentations (workshops, webinars, lectures)

Information technology services (help desk, network support, data processing)

Custom website development

Custom software & customization of prewritten software

Investigation, security, armored car services

Temporary staffing services (with limited exemptions, e.g., staffing for hospitals)

Washington’s Biggest Tax Overhaul in Decades Starts Oct. 1

It's a lot of new taxes to digest, and if you are a business owner, you'll want to deep dive into the new taxes to stay compliant in Washington State.

The Washington State Department of Revenue is already notifying over 90,000 businesses statewide about the new rules.

If you need to get clarification on the new taxes for your business, click here for more details.

