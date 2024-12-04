Seattle’s Getting Weird(er): Voodoo Doughnut Brings the Magic to Capitol Hill!

A little taste of Portland is making its way up I-5, and it is on its way to make Seattle a little weirder. That’s right—Voodoo Doughnut, Portland’s famously quirky doughnut destination, is opening its first Seattle location this December.

Now, I’ve been to Voodoo a handful of times over the years—the original spot in Portland, a few sprinkled across the PNW, and even the ones in Denver (although I still don’t know why they moved there, I was glad they did). Now that they are in Seattle, they are definitely locking in their fate and gaining their cult following as the PNW's best doughnut.

The Deals

I’ve got to say, I’m all about Voodoo. I mean, who doesn’t love doughnuts? Even the bad ones are pretty great. But for me, the real treat was always the maple bacon or the infamous bucket. The bucket deal was unbeatable—a 5-gallon bucket of yesterday's doughnuts for just five bucks. Sure, I was mostly excited about the bucket itself, but let’s be honest—those doughnuts were top-notch.

Here’s the scoop:

Voodoo Doughnut Grand Opening in Seattle

When: December 10, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Where: 1201 Pine Street, Capitol Hill, Seattle

Special Offer: The first 50 customers get a sweet gift to commemorate the opening.

Expect the same wild, offbeat décor and vibe that has made Voodoo a must-visit since it opened in 2003, along with over 40 unique doughnut flavors, including their signature Bacon Maple Bar.

Community Love

And here’s something else worth noting: Voodoo’s all about community. To mark the grand opening, they’re donating 20% of their sales to FareStart, a local nonprofit that helps people facing employment barriers get the training and life skills they need to thrive. FareStart has already served millions of meals and supports various social enterprises, making a real difference in Seattle.