Pet Serial Killer? Gruesome Deaths of Family Dogs Shake Whidbey Island Community

A gruesome and heartbreaking case has shaken the Oak Harbor community after two family dogs were found brutally killed and dumped near Dugualla State Park. The dogs, Beretta and Kimber, had escaped from their yard on November 19, and their bodies were discovered stacked together between November 19 and 24, sparking fears of a potential pet serial killer in the area.

Tragic Discovery and Disturbing Details

The two dogs, described as cherished members of the Smeltzer family, suffered severe injuries. The female dog, Beretta, sustained neck slashes, while the male dog, Kimber, received blunt-force trauma to the head. Both dogs were without their collars, something the authorities say is evidence of being killed elsewhere and thrown away at the trailhead.

Investigation Underway

The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident in coordination with the WAIF Animal Shelter and Pasado's Safe Haven. It has also called on members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to identifying those responsible for these heinous acts.

Reward for Information

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the deaths of Beretta and Kimber. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Island County Sheriff's Office anonymously by emailing tips@co.island.wa.us or calling 360-679-9567.

Community Alarm Grows

The shocking discovery of the bodies of Beretta and Kimber has heightened concern among residents of the area. Other pet owners in Oak Harbor, especially around Dugualla Park, have reported their pets missing under similar circumstances. Zarina Kohl, a concerned neighbor, reported that her two dogs, Kiya and Kyra, went missing on November 22, just days after the two dogs were found dead. While still being investigated by authorities if connected, the community is in an uproar with fears of a serial pet killer or thief in the area.

Taking Action

Investigations into these gruesome killings are ongoing, and the local authorities call on anyone who may have potential leads to step forward. The case has gripped the residents, rallying behind the Smeltzer family for justice and the assurance of safety for other pets in the neighborhood.

The Island County Sheriff's Office, Pasado’s Safe Haven, and WAIF Animal Shelter continue to investigate, with authorities determined to bring the responsible parties to justice.

