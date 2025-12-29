Will It Snow on New Year’s? Here’s the Tri-Cities Forecast

I want to knock on wood before I write this article, but it seems like we are having one of the mildest winters since I moved to the Tri-Cities back in 2007.

Planning New Year’s Eve? Here’s the Tri-Cities Forecast

It's starting to finally get cold after a few months of 50-degree weather.

Normally, we've had a spurt of snow by now, but as we get closer to New Year's Eve in the Columbia Basin, it seems like we might be snow-less in the New Year.

Looking ahead to the forecast according to the Northwest Weather Service, here's what you can expect over the next few days:

Dec. 30: Mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 30s/low 40s and lows around freezing.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): No significant snow expected. The forecast calls for intervals of clouds and sunshine with a high of around 41°F and a low of around 31°F, which is above freezing, so snow is very unlikely on NYE itself.

As they say anyhing is possible, but it looks highly unlikely we'll see snow on New Year's in the Tri-Cities.

New Year's Day could see some occasional rain or mixed precipitation is possible (more rain than snow), with temperatures near the low 40s.

That means if any flakes fall, it’s likely very light and unlikely to stick to the ground.

So while there is always a chance for snow, it looks like it's going to be a cold and dry New Year's for us here in the Tri-Cities.