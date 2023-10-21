Finally! Absolute Adventure Awaits with New WA Parks Website Update
Washington State Parks are excited to bring you a website update!
The new parks.wa.gov website is coming soon! According to Washington State Parks the new website will be operational soon with a new, modern, and accessible design.
How will this new website help users? You'll be able to:
Find the parks you want to visit. You can now search for parks based on their location, features and amenities.
Access information using assistive technology such as screen readers or magnification.
Get the information you need about the parks you want to visit so you feel safe and know what to expect.
After finding a park to visit, get to the reservation system.
A quick Google Search found the 10 best state parks in Washington to camp at are:
Deception Pass State Park
Camano Island State Park
Moran State Park
Spencer Spit State Park
Penrose Point State Park
Lake Wenatchee State Park
Wenatchee Confluence State Park
Fort Flagler Historical State Park.
I've been to 2 of the above WA state parks. My husband and I are hoping to get our pop-up camper back to WA soon so we can experience more of what WA has to offer. If you know of a WA State Park that's worth visiting, please respond on our app below.
We love campfires, fishing, swimming, and hiking. Visiting a good WA State Park does wonders for the soul.
