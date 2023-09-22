National Weather Service Forecast for WA Winter is Surprising
It was just a few years ago when Washingtonians experienced unbelievable snow-fall.
The above photo was in Wenatchee. I felt bad, although, the person snow blowing the driveway is originally from Iowa and has LOTS of experience with snow-removal. However, no one expected all THAT! In fact, since 2014, there's only been one time when I was sorry NOT to have a snow-blower. I'm from Minnesota, where a snow-blower is a necessity for the winter.
What has Mother Nature planned for us in the PNW this year?
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, most of the country will have a snowier than normal winter. In fact, they're calling it a winter wonderland.
Snowfall will be above normal across most snow-prone areas (except for the Pacific Northwest). Get prepared for oodles of fluffy white throughout the season! Keep a shovel at the ready early, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, where snow will arrive beginning in November with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring.
So, what exactly is so surprising about the NWS winter forecast for Washington?
Well, I'm no meteorologist, but according to the National Weather Service, temperatures are predicted to be above normal. You'll notice the Almanac specifically excluded the Pacific Northwest in its winter wonderland prediction.
The precipitation outlook appears to be likely BELOW normal for most of Washington.
I'm hoping the above models are correct. However, we all know weather is unpredictable, thus the saying..."changes like the weather." Thank goodness snow lovers have the mountains to escape to.