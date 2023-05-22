Mobile Home Fire in Finley Claims One Due to Faulty Fan

Benton County Fire District 1 Benton County Fire District 1 loading...

One person is dead after a fire in Finley on Saturday night.

Fire crews with Benton County Fire District #1 and the Kennewick Fire Department responded at the house fire on East Bryson Brown Road at about 10:20 pm. Crews had to use bolt cutters on a gate to gain access to the property.

An unresponsive female was found inside the burning residence.

First responders began saving procedures on the woman while fire fighters started to douse the flames. Medics worked to save the woman for more than 30 minutes. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A faulty fan is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Fire investigators believe it was a faulty fan in the kitchen of the mobile home where the fire began. The home had no working smoke detectors and is likely a total loss. The Benton County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate.

