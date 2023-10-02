**UPDATE: Mason Taylor has been located.**

Please, take a close look at the boy in the photo. He's missing out of Pendleton, OR.

The Pendleton School District reported Mason Taylor as missing earlier today. The 10-year old student was last seen at the bus stop at SW Nye Avenue and SW Tutuilla Road at about 3:30 pm on Monday.

Mason was last seen wearing a bright red t-shirt and tan pants. If you see Mason Taylor or know is whereabouts, please contact the Pendleton Police Department at 541-966-3650.

