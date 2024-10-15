McCurley Subaru to Host Low-Cost Pet Adoption Event with POPP

McCurley Subaru, in partnership with Pet Overpopulation Prevention (POPP), is hosting its first annual low-cost pet adoption event on Saturday, October 19th, from 11 AM to 3 PM at 9620 Sandifur Parkway in Pasco.

POPP’s goal is to address the issue of pet overpopulation and find permanent homes for the animals in their care.

According to the ASPCA®, approximately 6.5 million companion animals entered shelters across the U.S. last year. Events like these are critical in reducing the number of pets in shelters and connecting them with families ready to adopt.

The event will feature local vendors, music, and plenty of family fun. Attendees can also enjoy a dog and cat show, where pets available for adoption will take the spotlight. To make the day even more special, Boy Scouts from the community will volunteer to support POPP’s efforts.

If you want to add a furry friend to your family or just want to support a great cause, mark your calendar for October 19th and come out to McCurley Subaru. This is a perfect opportunity to adopt a new pet while supporting the important work POPP does for the community.

