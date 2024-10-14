Washington State’s Complicated Christopher Columbus Relationship

Since I can remember, the recognition of Columbus Day has been been a contentious topic. It's certainly had it's fair share of debate in Washington State. Before we dive into some of the controversy let's look back at the history of celebrating the explorer who did, then didn't, discover America.

How Columbus Day Came To Be

The first recorded celebration of Christopher Columbus in the United States occurred three years after the ratification of our Constitution in October of 1792. The New York Society of Tammany (also known as the Columbian Order) held the first recorded "Columbus Day" to observe the 300th Anniversary of Columbus' discovery of the New World.

100 years later, on July 21, 1892, President Benjamin Harrison proclaimed Columbus Day a national holiday via a Congressional resolution passed in June. It was born out of the lynching of 11 Italian Americans in 1891. At that time, Columbus Day was set to commemorate the actual day, October 21st, that Columbus was believed to have discovered America. It was also that year the the Pledge of Allegiance came in to existence. If you want and interesting read on how the Pledge and Columbus Day are connected, click here.

Columbus Day wouldn't become a full fledged national holiday (with the paid day off treatment) until FDR in 1934, and the commemoration would move from October 21st to October 12th. In 1971, the date would shift again to where it falls today, the second Monday in October.

The United States isn't the only "America" that celebrates Columbus' exploits. Latin American, Caribbean, and European Countries also have their own Columbus Day observances. It wasn't long after President Harrison's proclamation that the Columbus controversies began.

The Start of the Columbus Day Controversies

Those of Italian heritage take great pride in the accomplishments of Columbus even though he explored under the banner of Spain. With that said, from the very start those of native American heritage had trouble with the day because of the violence Columbus and his men inflicted upon their populations. Opposition by groups like the KKK and the Women of the KKK came as a result of Italian immigration, and their Catholic faith, becoming more prominent in the U.S. Others opposed because, well, he may of discovered other Americas, but not this one.

The Call For An Alternative To Columbus Day

As the debate over Columbus' impact and actions began to grow, a number of States began to distance themselves from the explorer. In 1990 South Dakota became the first to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day. "The Mount Rushmore State" inspired others to follow with only 16 states now recognizing Columbus Day.

Washington State Has An odd Approach To This

Columbus Day is not recognized as a holiday in Washington State and there isn't really a traceable history as to if it ever was officially recognized. In 2014 Seattle became the first city in the State to officially recognize Indigenous People's Day. Even with other cities following Seattle's lead, Washington State recognizes Indigenous People's Day but not as an official holiday. That means government employees have to work and schools do not close, so it's kind of we do...but you don't get it off unless you work for the U.S. government and then you get it off for Columbus Day.