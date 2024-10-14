Washington Fairy Down Indefinitely

The Keller Ferry, officially the M/V Sanpoil, serves as a crucial connection across the Columbia River, linking Lincoln and Ferry counties via State Route 21. This free service operates daily from 6:00 a.m. to midnight and transports around 60,000 vehicles each year. However, due to mechanical problems, the ferry has been out of service since Monday morning, with no estimate for its return, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Alternate Routes

Travelers using the ferry are advised to seek alternate routes, including State Route 25, 155, or 174, which could add up to an hour to travel time. The Keller Ferry operates on demand, waiting for vehicles at either landing before making its crossing. With a capacity of 20 cars and 149 passengers, it’s an essential service for rural communities.

Operation

The ferry has been in operation since 1930, predating Washington’s Puget Sound ferry system, and it remains vital for communities like Wilbur and Republic. Water levels, managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, can also impact operations. If the water level drops below 1,240 feet, the route may shift, doubling the crossing time.

Travelers

Until the ferry is back in service, travelers should plan for detours. WSDOT provides daily water level updates and more information about ferry operations via their website or at 1-800-824-4916, helping residents stay informed during the closure.