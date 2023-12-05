Man Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff With SWAT in Kennewick

A man wanted on a felony was taken into custody and arrested Monday after a standoff.

At about 8:20 am Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of 4th Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Upon arrival, Officers learned that one of the parties involved had a felony warrant for his arrest.

As Officers arrived, the female party involved had already left the residence. But the the wanted man, Alberto Serrato remained inside the residence with an elderly female. Officers were able to communicate with Serrato over the phone trying to get him to come out. However, he refused to exit the home.

Due to the man's criminal history, Tri-Cities Regional SWAT was called in to assist.

After about 3 hours, Alberto Serrato finally exited the residence and he was taken into custody. The Benton County Prosecutor's Office will review the case for possible further charges.

Several agencies responded including Pasco Police Department, Richland Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

