Kitten Saved in the Most Paw-Some Rescue Ever in Washington

A kitten lost one of his 9-lives when he fell into the ocean near Whidbey Island.

Shortly after the ferry Tokitae departed Wednesday morning, Clinton Ferry Terminal employees noticed the kitten in a wingwall. A crew member put on a life jacket and went to look for the kitten. However, the cat had fallen into the water. So, the crew immediately launched a rescue boat and found the struggling kitten on an offshore piling.

After they got the kitten onboard, the crew made a kennel for the kitten who was then taken to the South Whidbey Animal Clinic for an examination. The staff nicknamed him "Bosun." The bosun is the highest ranking member on a ship in charge of hull maintenance and equipment. That's the "purr-fect" name for this survivor.

