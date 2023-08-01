Kennewick&#8217;s National Night Out Has FREE Food for 1st 1,000 People

Kennewick’s National Night Out Has FREE Food for 1st 1,000 People

Canva
Kennewick Police Department
loading...

National Night Out in Kennewick takes place Tuesday from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at the Southridge Sports & Event Complex. And, there's FREE food and drink for the first 1,000 people. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided while supplies last. (For the first 1,000 people) FREE Kona Ice is available for the first 750 people.

Get our free mobile app

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and allows neighbors to get to know each other. The event takes place on the first Tuesday in August.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

What's all happening at Kennewick's National Night Out event?

Knockerball Inflatables
City Vehicles on Display
Big Top The Clown
Meet the Kennewick City Council
FREE carousel rides at the GESA Carousel of Dreams

Kennewick Police Department-Facebook
loading...

Several communities are hosting National Night Out events. In Richland,

City of Richland
loading...

People are invited to Howard Amon Park from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. There will be food trucks, hands on activities, and raffle drawings for bikes.

West Richland's National Night Out runs from 5 pm till 8 pm at Flat Top Park.

West Richland Police Department-Facebook
loading...

Benton City hosts their National Night Out at City Park from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Benton City Chamber of Commerce
loading...

National Night Out is a fantastic opportunity to get to know your neighbors, city officials, and local law enforcement.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds

10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Filed Under: Kennewick, benton city, West Richland, Richland, National Night Out
Categories: Events, Local News, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA