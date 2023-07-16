Kennewick Police Searching for Suspect in Saturday Night Shooting
Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Get our free mobile app
The call came in Saturday just after 10 pm for a weapons complaint in the 900 block of North Cleveland Street, just north of Kamiakin High School. After speaking with several witnesses, it was determined that a shooting took place.
With assistance provided by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a K9 track was conducted. However, no suspect was found.
If you have any information about this shooting or the suspect at large, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. (Reference KPD Case 23-055130) You can leave an anonymous tip here.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.