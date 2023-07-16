Kennewick Police Searching for Suspect in Saturday Night Shooting

Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The call came in Saturday just after 10 pm for a weapons complaint in the 900 block of North Cleveland Street, just north of Kamiakin High School. After speaking with several witnesses, it was determined that a shooting took place.

With assistance provided by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a K9 track was conducted. However, no suspect was found.

If you have any information about this shooting or the suspect at large, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. (Reference KPD Case 23-055130) You can leave an anonymous tip here.

