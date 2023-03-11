Kennewick Police Searching For Man Accused of Running Over Woman

Kennewick Police are looking for a man accused of running over a woman.

A felony arrest warrant for 2nd-degree assault domestic violence with a deadly weapon was issued for 43-year-old Stephen Greenwade. He's accused of assaulting and running over his girlfriend, 50-year-old Kristina Middleton. The incident took place at about 9:30 pm Tuesday in the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue.

Greenwade is known to drive an older dark blue Chevy Silverado with a white hood. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stephen Greenwade, please contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Or, you can leave an anonymous tip here.

