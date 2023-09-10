Kennewick Police Asking for Your Help to ID This Woman

Take a look at the woman in the photograph, do you know who she is?

Does she look familiar? Have you seen her? Is she your neighbor? Surely, someone knows this woman. Kennewick Police want to know, as well. The woman is wanted for theft at a local business. Can you identify the suspect?

It appears the woman was quite organized.

I'm guessing that's a shopping list in her hands. If you can identify this woman, Police would love to hear from you. Call 509-628-0333. Or, you can leave an anonymous tip online at kpdtips.com.

