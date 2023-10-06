Kennewick Police Are Looking for 2 Armed Robbers

Kennewick Police are on the hunt for two armed robbers.

Get our free mobile app

The two suspects robbed the Circle K at 2105 West 4th Avenue Thursday night. According to Kennewick Police, the two males entered the convenience store at about 11:40 pm. They pointed a gun at the clerk while demanding boxes of vape pens. The robbers then fled the scene before Kennewick Police Officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can leave a tip at kpdtips.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

8 Businesses Perfect to Replace Kennewick's Former 7-Eleven Are these businesses appropriate for the former 7-Eleven on Clearwater Avenue that was once proclaimed the Slurpee King of the World? You'll have to leave us your thoughts. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner