Fire Damages Several RVs and Shuts Down I-82 in Kennewick

A fire damaged several RVs and a boat Wednesday night in Kennewick.

Several agencies responded to the intense blaze at Southridge Storage at 6215 West Brinkley Road, off I-82 at about 10:15 pm. As firefighters arrived, they encountered nearby brush on fire. Multiple recreational vehicles and a boat were damaged by the heat of the blaze. The fire spread to the median and across the roadway. The interstate was shutdown for about an hour as crews continued to extinguish the fire.

It's believed that a passing semi truck ignited the fire.

