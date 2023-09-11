Driver Speeding & Swerving Booked for DUI on Sunday in Kennewick

A man is behind bars for DUI after Police stopped him for speeding in Kennewick.

A Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on West Clearwater Avenue. The vehicle was seen swerving between lanes. The Kennewick Officer pulled the vehicle over at about 4:30 on Sunday morning near the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and North Kellogg Street.

The male driver had just left a party and was on his way home.

After investigation, the man admitted he had left a family party and was traveling home when the Officer stopped him.

The suspect was taken into custody and arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

