Big Night in Wine Country: Jelly Roll Books Walla Walla Show

It's going to be a big night of music as Jelly Roll is coming to Walla Walla in July.

Jelly Roll Set for July 22 Concert in Walla Walla

One of the biggest stars in music today is making a concert stop at the Wine Country Amphitheater.

The rising hitmaker will take the stage on Wednesday, July 22, at the outdoor venue, which can host up to 6,000 fans for a night of music under the stars.

Wine, Music & Jelly Roll: Big Summer Show Coming to Walla Walla

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27th, and can be purchased online at w3concerts.com or in person at Hot Poop, located at 210 E. Main St.

To help make concert night easier for fans, a shuttle service will run from Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way, transporting attendees to and from the venue at 201 E. Reese Ave. beginning around 4 p.m.

It's pretty cool that Jelly Roll is making a stop in Wine Country and Walla Walla. Can you imagine all the hits he'll do in one night?

It's a must-see show this summer, and tickets go on sale soon.

