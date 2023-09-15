Is This Armed and Dangerous Drug Dealer Hiding Out in WA?

Could this armed and dangerous felon be found in Washington?

Jeffrey Joseph Branham is known to have ties to the Evergreen State. A federal warrant was issued for his arrest on June 14th. Branham has been linked to Federal Way, Olympia, Kent, an Seattle.

Why is Jeffrey Joseph Branham wanted by the FBI-Seattle?

Jeffrey Joseph Branham is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in trafficking controlled substances, including fentanyl. On May 10, 2023, the FBI Seattle Office with assistance from the Seattle Police Department and the King County Sheriff's Office in Washington State arrested 10 individuals who were trafficking controlled substances, including fentanyl, in the Seattle metro area. Branham remains a fugitive.

Branham was charged with 3 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

That substance was Fentanyl. He was charged with possession and intent to distribute. And, Branham was carrying a firearm.

Jeffrey Branham is 5'10" tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, arms, and hands. He's known to use several aliases. Branham is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information of his whereabouts or see him, contact the FBI in Seattle at 206-622-0460. Or, you can upload a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

