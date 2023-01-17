Anyone in the PNW Remember the World Famous Ice Capades?

Does anyone remember the world famous Ice Capades?

Get our free mobile app

I'm asking because I have photos from a family archive of cousins who skated for the organization. They are sisters who made their living skating for the Ice Capades. Lorraine and Carol skated for the traveling show, although, I'm not sure for how long.

I've done a little digging, and according to Wikipedia:

The Ice Capades were traveling entertainment shows featuring theatrical ice skating performances. Shows often featured former Olympic and US National Champion figure skaters who had retired from formal competition. Started in 1940, the Ice Capades grew rapidly and prospered for 50 years. A decline in popularity ensued in the 1980s, and the show went out of business around 1995. There have been several attempts to revive the show and its name.

I remember going to quite a few Ice Capades performances when I was younger. I even had the Dorothy Hamill haircut.

Several decades later, I caught up with my cousin, Lorraine.

PB PB loading...

Lorraine had so many stories of being on the road with the Ice Capades. She talked of having to "lose 7 pounds to fit in the skirt", almost like it was yesterday. You can see, she still fits that tiny skirt. The sisters were from Faribault, MN, a suburb of Rochester. They skated to fame with the Ice Capades.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

I was lucky to have landed a job in California, where I was able to connect with my family. Lorraine lived out her last days in Burbank. Her sister Carol, also lived in CA. The woman to the left of Lorraine is my cousin, Maria, Carol's daughter. We are grateful for the memories

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.