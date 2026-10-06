Pasco Police Searching for Driver After Serious Hit-and-Run

Pasco Police are looking for a vehicle after a hit-and-run Monday night near the Pik-A-Pop at the intersection of West Jan Street.

Pasco Hit-and-Run: Police Asking Public for Help

The accident occurred about 7:00 PM, and Pasco Police closed down the area after a pedestrian was hurt.

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Pasco Police Searching for Driver After Hit-and-Run

A 30-year-old man was hit, possibly by a minivan or SUV, and Pasco Police are looking for possible witnesses or video that could lead to the identity of the vehicle and driver involved in the accident.

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No word on the condition of the man who was hit, and the investigation is continuing as Pasco Police are still looking for answers in this incident.

The accident was near the intersection of West Jan Street. If you have video, it'll help the police.

If you know anything or saw something, contact the Pasco Police Department at their non-emergency dispatch number: 509-628-0333

Read more about the incident here.

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