If you're looking for a pair of energetic pups whose youthful exuberance will help you feel young, then look no further than the our Pets of The Week from Tri-Cities Animal Services (TCAS). Lil Miss Gravy & Mushroom Gravy were part of a pack of seven that arrived at TCAS on August 15th.

The Animal Control Officers gave the 'Super Seven' the surname Gravy for a reason still unknown to the rest of the staff. Lil Miss is a tan female and Mushroom is a grey male with both believed to be chihuahua/terrier mixes.

The pack was found abandoned in an apartment in Kennewick. Five of the seven (Young Gravy, Country Gravy, Grits & Gravy, Gravy Boat, and Gravy Train) have already found their forever homes. These little spitfires are the last two at TCAS.

Here A Little More Info On The Gravy Pups

Lil Miss & Mushroom Gravy are both tiny (9 lbs) and are what the staff call “fun-sized chaos.” Mushroom is about 1 year old, and Lil Miss is around 1.5. They love each other, they love food, and they love zipping around the yard like caffeinated noodles.

Toys? No interest. Zero. It’s like they’ve never seen one before. But zoomies? Oh, they’ve mastered those. They’re also professional snugglers and total lap-hogs. If you sit down, there will be a dog in your lap — no questions asked.

They’ve got that perfect mix of playful energy and cuddle bug, and honestly, the staff are shocked they haven’t been scooped up yet. Little dogs usually don’t last long at TCAS because they fit into almost any situation . It's quite possible they’re just holding out to be the perfect side dish for your home.

If you want to meet Lil Miss and Mushroom Gravy, TCAS' address is 1311 South 18th Avenue in Pasco and is open for prospective new families Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to 5pm. The adoption fee is only $50 each and both are neutered, given core vaccines, and microchipped. If you have other dogs a meet & greet is necessary to make sure everyone gets along.