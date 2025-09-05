It's no secret the skies have been smoke filled over the last couple of days. There are five active fires to the West of us and one to the South. That doesn't make for a great situation. The smoke from those fires spreads and can impact areas hundreds of miles away.

Chris LeBoutillier/Unsplash

The smoke we are experiencing is coming from those fires and it has only worsened over the last day or so. So much so, the Benton Clean Air Authority (BCCA) has placed the area under an air quality advisory. When it will be lifted is unknown.

Why Today & Not Yesterday?

The criteria used to determine whether an advisory is issued has a lot to do with what is in the air. The current status is "Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups" which is a range between 101 and 150. The level of smoke particulates in the air increased leading to the advisory.

The BCAA says that you could experience these issues due to the level of pollutants in the air at this time:

Burning eyes

Runny Nose

Aggravate heart & lung issues

Aggravate other serious health issues

Anyone considering outdoor activities should be mindful of the conditions before heading out.

Arek Adeoye/Unsplash

Groups that should pay closer attention to the air quality are older adults, children, people who work or exercise outdoors, and those with heart conditions and respiratory issues like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema.

The BCAA recommends everyone reduce outdoor activities as much as possible and to follow these steps to help avoid having an issue.

Stay indoors if possible.

Limit outdoor activity like running, bicycling, physical labor, and sports.

If you can, close the windows in your home, if possible and keep the indoor air clean. If you have an air conditioner, use the “recirculation” switch. Use an indoor air filter if available.

If you do not have an air conditioner, consider finding a public place with clean, air-conditioned indoor air like a public library or a community center.

Masks, like N95 or N100 rated, can help protect some people from air pollution. they are easily found at area home improvement stores, but you should check with your doctor first to see if you need one.

But Wait...That's Not All

Evan Wise/Unsplash

We are also under a 'Very High' fire designation. That means outdoor condition are so dry that a fire could start very easily. As a result, all outdoor burning is prohibited for residential and agricultural areas. The last thing we need is for fires to start in the Tri-Cities to make the air quality even worse.