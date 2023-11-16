Grant County Drug Bust Exposes Hidden Cockfighting Operation

The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) uncovered an illegal animal fighting operation Wednesday morning. While executing a drug search warrant at a home in Royal City, in addition to suspected meth, Detectives found roosters altered for cockfighting.

The warrant was the result of a several months long drug trafficking investigation.

INET entered the home at about 7am in the 16000 block of Road C-Southeast. Detectives seized about a half-pound of probable crystal methamphetamine and more than $1,000 in cash believed to be involved with selling drugs. Digital scales and packaging materials were also found in the home. The approximate value of the crystal meth is $3,200.

At least 20 roosters were found altered for cockfighting.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Kyle Foreman said, "They remove the wattle and the comb from the head of the rooster to limit the amount of space that can be contacted by the other rooster with the claw." Their natural spurs were removed which is typical for birds raised for fighting.

Several knives believed to be related to the illegal operation were found.

The knives are attached to the roosters that that have had their natural spurs removed. The knives are used as a weapon to inflict injury or death to their opponent.

Serving this warrant led to the arrest of a 57-year old man.

Ignacio Gutierrez Martinez was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail. He's facing numerous charges, including possession of meth with intent to distribute and involvement in animal fighting, which is a Cass C felony.

