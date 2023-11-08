Flu Claims First Victim In Franklin County, Washington

Flu has claimed the life of a Franklin County woman in her early 70s.

Get our free mobile app

“This is a somber reminder that influenza is a dangerous virus, and we cannot stress enough the importance of vaccinations,” said Benton-Franklin Health District’s Deputy to the Health Officer and Public Health Nurse Heather Hill.

This is the first death for the 2023-2024 flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the flu vaccine for people ages 6 months older. Most people only need one dose of flu vaccine for the season.

Can vaccinated people can still get the flu?

Canva Canva loading...

Yes. There are different flu viruses that are circulating this season. The protection of a flu vaccine varies based on the age and health of the person getting vaccinated. A flu vaccine will reduce the severity of illness. Flu vaccination is still the best way to protect against flu infection. It takes two weeks for immunity to build protect against the flu.

What are the signs and symptoms of flu?

Fever or chills

Sore throat

Cough

Runny or stuffy nose

Headaches

Muscle aches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea.

Where can you get a flu shot?

Canva Canva loading...

Most local pharmacies provide flu shots. For assistance finding flu vaccines, go here. If you need help finding a COVID-19 vaccine, call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep