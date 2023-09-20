Imagine walking along a beach only to stumble upon a monster from the deep!

Beachgoers along the shores of Lake Washington near Kenmore met such a creature, a giant White Sturgeon. The White Sturgeon that washed up on the Kenmore beach was identified as a female, spanned 8 feet long, and weighed nearly 400 pounds.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the fish had no apparent signs of mortality, and the cause of death could not be confirmed. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Homepage (NOAA) and the nearby University of Washington took samples of the Sterugoen to help research conditions within Lake Washington.

The size of the Sturgeon found near Lake Washington is typically common in the Northwest region. White Sturgeon live in many large rivers and lakes, including the Columbia River. A Richland, Washington woman even caught a 330-pound sturgeon in the Columbia River near the Tri-cities. The largest sturgeons can reach 10 feet and weigh up to 1000 pounds.