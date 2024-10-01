Unpredictable Fireballs: Draconid Meteor Shower Oct 7-10th

October will be an interesting month for enjoying the night sky. We have an amazing opportunity to see meteor showers and the second moon, too!

Draconids at 10 per hour under best conditions

I love meteor showers! These bursts of light shoot across the sky, opening our imagination about what lies beyond our atmosphere! Stargazing on a warm night with no light pollution can give you incredible views.

I love to go up into the mountains and lay a big sleeping bag down in a meadow and stare into the night sky! I sleep like a baby out in the open air like that! The night sky is simply magical to me. I love everything about it!

A meteor storm is not predicted this year

Who knows we may even see a UFO or a UAP this month. I can't imagine we live in this amazing universe completely alone. It would seem only reasonable that there is life out there somewhere. So wacky or not, I like to dream about the 'What ifs.'

I think it's wacky if you think there isn't life anywhere else, How could there not be?

Fireballs are not uncommon to see during Meteor showers

What I also find interesting, is IF there is life on other planets, we always seem to think that they are more highly evolved than us. And for our sake, I certainly hope that's true.

We certainly have a long way to go. But it's also likely that they are not too different than us, they could potentially be very much like us.

I'm so intrigued by space and all the planets we know so little about. I find it interesting that we'll get a glimpse (if the weather cooperates) of the wonderful activity in our night sky.

Check out the best cities and places to plan Stargazing

I think Badger Mountain would be cool to be up at night. Or Candy Mountain

For more space info: NASA

Wherever you decide to go to view! Good luck and Happy Stargazing!

