Updated Information: Fire Restrictions Remain Across Eastern Washington Lands

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Kennewick suffered a massive wildfire with the Country Meadows fire in Badger Canyon that burned over 1700 acres after a controlled fire got out of control.

One Spark Could Start a Wildfire: Restrictions Continue

Fire season has started in the PNW, and now the Bureau of Land Management is reminding residents about the fire restrictions across the states of Washington and Oregon.

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Fire Season Starts Early With Restrictions Across Region

We all know how easy a wildfire can start in the Columbia Basin, and here are a few tips provided by the BLM to prevent a wildfire in our area:

Vehicles are a primary source of accidental ignitions. Drivers are urged to properly maintain their vehicles and avoid parking or idling on tall, dry grass.

Even without a spark, the intense heat from a vehicle's exhaust system or catalytic converter can ignite vegetation beneath the car in a matter of seconds.

Motorists should stick to established roads, gravel turnouts, or cleared parking areas.

Volunteer Firefighters Train To Fight Wildfires In Washington State Getty Images loading...

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Also, towing trailers or driving recreational vehicles requires extra vigilance during fire season. Motorists must ensure that tow chains are properly secured and not dragging on the pavement.

Loose metal links striking the highway create a continuous stream of sparks that can easily ignite the roadside.

Additionally, all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and portable generators operated on public lands should be equipped with a properly functioning spark arrestor to stop hot embers from escaping.

Hopefully, these tips will remind you to take extra care during fire season here in the Tri-Cities. We'd hate to see another wildfire like the Country Meadows happen this summer in the Columbia Basin.