If You Love Fall, Visit OR’s West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta

If you've NEVER been to the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta, you're missing out!

I'm hoping to go to the FREE event this year. The city of Tualatin, Oregon comes alive with Fall enthusiasts enjoying all things pumpkin all weekend long. According to the city's website:

The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one of the most unique fall Festivals in Oregon. Since 2004 people from around the country gather to witness costumed characters paddling inside giant pumpkins in a series of races. This fun filled weekend includes Pumpkins and Pints, a giant pumpkin weigh-off, Regatta Run, and Regatta festival and pumpkin races.

When is this year's Pumpkin Regatta?

Make plans NOW for Sunday, October 22nd. The Regatta takes place on the Lake of the Commons (8325 SW Nyberg Street, Tualatin, OR 97062) from 10 am till 4 pm. The family-friendly event is FREE. The pumpkin races are at 12 noon and 2 pm. There will be food, entertainment, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin golf, and more!

Who supplies the gigantic pumpkins?

Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers supply the giant gourds for the racing events. They Grow Em Big! According to pgvg.org:

The Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers (PGVG) is an association of gardeners focused on the fun-filled, competitive hobby of growing obscenely large vegetables. While Atlantic Giant pumpkins and squash are often the show-stoppers, we grow and recognize all fruits and vegetables on the international competition list defined by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC). We host annual weigh-offs, as well as other community events, including the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

Watch all the fun of last year's West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta, courtesy of Wild Travels, below.

