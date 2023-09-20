Great News-Enrollment is Increasing at WSU Tri-Cities, Here’s Why

Enrollment at WSU Tri-Cities is increasing, and that's great news!

Washington State University Tri-Cities' enrollment has increased by 0.8% and undergraduate enrollment is up by 2% compared to last fall. As far as first-year students, there's a 25.7% increase, and a 6.6% increase for new transfer students. Out of all 6 WSU campuses, the Tri-Cities location saw the highest increase in first year and transfer student enrollment. WSU enrollment was up 6.5% systemwide in new first-year students.

Campus Director of Admissions Jamie Owens was hired to focus on enrollment.

“We are very happy to welcome all of the new, incoming first-year and transfer students this year,” said Owens. “The admissions team worked very hard to meet and recruit them. Through increased use of technology, we were better able to keep in contact with interested students and help them through the admission process. We also held more on-campus events this past year that gave students and their families an opportunity to visit our campus and receive one-on-one help applying for both admission and financial aid in partnership with the financial aid office. Helping students receive a WSU education right here in our community is our number one goal.”

What factors make WSU Tri-Cities appealing to new students?

Affordability and a small school setting make the Tri-Cities campus a popular choice for new students. Low student-to-instructor ratio is also attractive for students looking to continue their education. And, with WSU partnerships locally, nationally, and internationally, students can can pair their education with internships and experiences to be career-ready when they graduate.

WSU Tri-Cities is located at 2710 Crimson Way, Richland, WA 99354. Learn more by visiting tricities.wsu.edu.

