Emerald of Siam Supporters to March to Richland City Council Meeting
The Emerald of Siam is asking for supporters to join them in a walk to Richland's next City Council meeting. According to a Facebook post:
The march is in response to criticism, threats, and vandalism the club received for hosting a kid-friendly drag show on Easter Sunday.
At the last Richland City Council meeting, one resident spoke out against the event. Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Richardson recommended that people opposed to the event send a 'polite note' to the venue. The restaurant was vandalized the night before the event. The restaurant also received threats in the mail days later.
The march is set for Tuesday at 5 pm. The group will meet at the Emerald of Siam and march to the Richland City Council meeting set for 6 pm.
The venue has utilized all social media platforms, including Twitter.