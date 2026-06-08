Benton Franklin Fair Reveals Final 2026 Summer Concert

The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo has announced its final concert for this year's August concerts, and it's a good one.

Regional Mexican Star El Jerry Headed to the Benton Franklin Fair

El Jerry, Gerardo Coronel is coming to the ICCU Stage at the Benton Franklin Fair

Get our free mobile app

Gerardo Coronel (El Jerry) Announced for Benton Franklin Fair Concert

With multiple Billboard No. 1 hits, more than 8 million monthly Spotify listeners, and fan favorites like Qué Onda Perdida, Te Felicito, and Te Deseo Lo Mejor, El Jerry Gerardo Coronel has become one of the genre's fastest-rising artists.

READ MORE: Brantley Gilbert Announced For The Benton Franklin Fair

El Jerry Gerardo Coronel will hit the stage on August 29th. Tickets go on sale on June 12th.

It's a great list of artists who are coming to this year's fair. Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, Skillet, and Art of Rap featuring Ice-T can now add El Jerry Gerardo Coronel to the final line-up for the best week of summer.

You can get more details on tickets and the complete Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo list of entertainment here.

Are you excited to see this year's concerts? Who would you like to see in the future?

Share your picks below for a future article.