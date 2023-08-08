“Stuck for Over an Hour”: How Long Will I-82 Construction Last?

I knew that lanes were closed with construction, but I had no idea it would impact traffic this badly.

I-82 Bridge Construction is Causing Major Traffic Issues

I knew they had started the repair work on the bridge on I-82 near Prosser on August 4th and expected delays in traffic but I had no idea how bad it would be. I travel that way often from Tri-Cities because we have family that live in the Yakima Valley. We were driving back this weekend and got stuck in traffic for just over an hour in the evening at the bridge construction on I-82 near Prosser. After we got home I immediately went online to see how long the construction in that area will be going on and if we would have to go through it again.

I-82 Construction: Slow Traffic Between Yakima and Tri-Cities

The bridges on I-82 that cross both the Yakima River and the Chandler Canal have been barely held together with repairs and are one of the most worn parts of that entire stretch of highway. The construction on the bridges started recently on August 4, 2023, between mileposts 81 and 83. This construction project will continue 24 hours a day until completion and will narrow traffic to one lane each way through the area. The construction area not only narrows traffic down to half the normal lanes but also has a speed reduction zone and a 12-foot width restriction for large vehicles. "Both directions milepost 80 to 83, near Prosser. Until further notice. Drivers may experience delays due to 24-hour single-lane closure, speed reduction, and 12-ft width restriction for bridge deck repairs."

How Long Will I-82 Bridge Construction Last?

The WSDOT website does not specify an estimated finish date for the construction project only saying "Until further notice". Most other projects listed on the WSDOT site have estimated times of completion but not for this specific site. I can only hope that they finish quickly, but from the looks of things, it is going to be a while. The only solution I can think of to avoid construction would be to drive at times when the road is less busy like early in the morning. Other than that, I would make sure you pack some snacks and water in your ride to get you through it. See you all waiting in line on the road!

You can get full updates on this construction site on the WSDOT website by clicking here.