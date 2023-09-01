Dog Shot in the Head Needs Forever Home, Can You Help?

A dog found shot in the head almost a year ago is ready to be adopted.

Last year, Rikki was found left for dead, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head.

September 10th is the anniversary of Rikki's rescue with her foster family. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue initially took over the financial responsibility to care for the dog's injuries. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said at the time, "She's mentally broken right now. You can just see in her eyes that she's sad. The betrayal is there. We're working to rebuild her trust with people again. She's beaten down. Her spirit is broken."

Rikki has overcome the odds, is physically healed and looking for a loving home.

According to Rikki's foster, Lydia, she's had to learn how to walk on a leash and learn how to play and be a dog. She loves riding in the car and going to the park and coffee shops. She has learned to trust people again, which is probably one the hardest parts of her recovery.

Rikki has completed basic obedience training and knows basic commands.

Not only can she sit and wait, Rikki knows how to be in a kennel. She is more comfortable in her foster home and has been "cat-tested," and does well with them. Rikki is friendly with other dogs.

Lydia is hopeful that Rikki will be placed with a loving family or person who can help her heal from her trauma. Rikki is about 3-years old, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you're interested in adopting this loving girl, reach out to Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue. You can read more about Rikki's life, here.

