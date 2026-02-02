Big Names, Big Views: Here’s What’s Coming to The Gorge in 2026

We are all bummed out that the Watershed Music Festival will be on a "break" this summer at the Gorge, but there are still a ton of other great shows that are coming to Washington State's most beloved concert venue.

Your Guide to The Gorge’s 2026 Music Season

My wife is most excited about Jack Johnson, and she's always been a huge fan of the Dave Matthews Band, so Dave is back again this year in the Gorge.

Getty Images for RRHOF Getty Images for RRHOF loading...

Get our free mobile app

Gorge Bound: The Biggest Concerts Coming in 2026

One big show features Brandi Carlile, and it's a cool lineup with Bonnie Raitt and the Indigo Girls on the bill.

So even though we aren't getting Watershed this year, there are some amazing acts still coming to the Gorge.

READ NOW: Watershed Announces "Break" After 13 Years In The Gorge

Take a look at this list of great concerts that are coming to the Gorge in 2026:

May 9th kicks off with Martin Garrix, an amazing EDM and pop music artist.

May 23rd and 24th (Memorial Day weekend) will bring the Griztronics Gorge 2026 festival that features GRiZ & Subtronics with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, Boogie T, ALLEYCVT, Taiki Nulight, Lumasi & more across both days

May 29th and 30th will bring the Echoes Through The Canyon show with Brandi Carlile.

Getty Images for The Rock and Ro Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

June 27th and 28th will bring a massive EDM festival - Beyond Wonderland.

If you love country music, July is your month as Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with opener Grace Potter hits the stage for two nights - July 24th and July 25th.

Another EDM Festival hits the Gorge on August 14th - August 16th.

Labor Day weekend (September 4th - 6th) is home for the Dave Matthews Band. Dave brings the show every year at the Gorge and has become a Labor Day tradition.

Jack Johnson will wrap up the Gorge Concert season on September 26th. My wife is super-excited as Jack is one of her favorites.

More shows might be added throughout the year, but as we kick off 2026, these are the shows that are coming to the Gorge at George.

You can read the complete schedule and get your tickets here.