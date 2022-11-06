Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68.

What's different about this Chipotle?

This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.

And, Chipotle is hiring. If interested, click here.

Pasco's Chipotle is at 5326 North Road 68. There are locations in Kennewick and Richland as well. You can read more from our KAPP/KVEW news partners, here.

