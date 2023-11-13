Good News And Bad News For West Richland Restaurant Goers

Popular West Richland Washington Restaurant Is Closing But Another One Opens

I was so bummed over the weekend to hear that one of my favorite restaurants in West Richland is closing but there's a silver lining as another popular Tri-Cities restaurant is taking its place.



These West Richland Restaurants Are Opening And Closing In November 2023

It's bittersweet as West Richland will soon say goodbye to the Chicken Shack. The good news is that the Chicken Shack's other location in Pasco will remain open and we love that news!

The Chicken Shack posted the news over the weekend on their Facebook page:

But with sad news comes happy news as one of Tri-Cities most popular restaurants is expanding into West Richland and taking over the Chicken Shack building and that's going to be Tumbleweeds!

This will be the second eatery for Tumbleweeds and the expected opening date is in February 2024.

Chicken Shack is leaving West Richland but they are going out with a bang, here are some specials they'll be running before they close:

• Let’s celebrate Constant and Never-ending Improvement: During our final week open get Tender Tuesday and Wing Wednesday pricing all day long every day! (West Richland only....Let's give them some love)

• Anyone who wants to order Delivery from The Chicken Shack (but lives outside the normal delivery area for Pasco) will receive a discount on the delivery fee. Look for more information next week.

• New Beginnings: Starting 11/19 we will have a New Large Order Website available for ordering parties, events, and meetings. Any order over 50 tenders will receive discounted pricing. Available for pickup (Pasco) or delivery.

So Sunday 11/19/2023 will be the last for the Chicken Shack in West Richland but will stay open in Pasco and welcome Tumbleweeds to West Richland!

