Good News And Bad News For West Richland Restaurant Goers
Popular West Richland Washington Restaurant Is Closing But Another One Opens
I was so bummed over the weekend to hear that one of my favorite restaurants in West Richland is closing but there's a silver lining as another popular Tri-Cities restaurant is taking its place.
These West Richland Restaurants Are Opening And Closing In November 2023
It's bittersweet as West Richland will soon say goodbye to the Chicken Shack. The good news is that the Chicken Shack's other location in Pasco will remain open and we love that news!
The Chicken Shack posted the news over the weekend on their Facebook page:
But with sad news comes happy news as one of Tri-Cities most popular restaurants is expanding into West Richland and taking over the Chicken Shack building and that's going to be Tumbleweeds!
This will be the second eatery for Tumbleweeds and the expected opening date is in February 2024.
Chicken Shack is leaving West Richland but they are going out with a bang, here are some specials they'll be running before they close:
So Sunday 11/19/2023 will be the last for the Chicken Shack in West Richland but will stay open in Pasco and welcome Tumbleweeds to West Richland!
