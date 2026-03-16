Cheap Trick Bringing Classic Hits to Walla Walla Fair &#8211; What You Need to Know to Get Tickets

Cheap Trick Bringing Classic Hits to Walla Walla Fair – What You Need to Know to Get Tickets

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Get ready to rock as the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days has announced its summer concert, and it's awesome.

Cheap Trick to Headline Walla Walla Fair Stage

We've seen some great acts like Chicago and Foreigner, and now you can add another famous rock band to the lineup.

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Cheap Trick Bringing Classic Hits to Walla Walla Fair

In a posting from the Walla Walla Fair, here's what we know about the show and when tickets will go on sale:

Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band hailing from Illinois, has been rocking stages and winning over fans with their timeless sound for over five decades.

Known for their electrifying live performances, catchy melodies, and innovative songwriting, Cheap Trick has become a staple in rock music history.

With hits like “I Want You to Want Me”, “Dream Police”, “The Flame”, and “Surrender,” this legendary band continues to inspire and entertain audiences with their signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities.

READ NOW: Here's How To Win Jelly Roll Tickets for Walla Walla 

Tickets go on sale March 27 at 10:00 am, and the show will be on September 2nd at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds. Get your name in to win tickets below!

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For more details on the show, please visit here.

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Filed Under: VIP
Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News