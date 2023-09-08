Central Washington State Fair in Yakima Promises Exciting Fun for All

It's fair season, and the Central Washington State Fair is gearing up to deliver!

Beginning Friday, September 22nd running through Sunday, October 1st you're invited to bring a hungry appetite and the expectation to have a grand time at the fair in Yakima.

From awesome music concerts and acts (Listen to win tickets), to exhilarating midway rides and games, family events, trade shows, sporting events, and more, the Central Washington State Fair will definitely deliver F-U-N for all.

Did you know the Central WA State Fair has been going on since 1892?

Since 1892 when Washington State held it's first fair on these grounds, we have served the community and the region as a gathering spot for numerous activities and events including our signature event...the annual Central Washington State Fair. Through the years, we have grown from being a once-a-year activity to a year-round activity center. Our marketing radius extends from northern Oregon to the Canadian border, from Idaho to the Puget Sound. We serve individuals, families, groups, non-profit organizations, schools, spectator sports, promoters, and many others.

Where EXACTLY is the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima?

The fair takes place on the grounds of the State Fair Park and Event Center at 1301 South Fair Avenue, Yakima, WA 98901. More than 2,000 parking spaces are available on the grounds at 6 main parking areas. Go here for more.

