Are More People in WA and OR Getting the Flu Shot This Year?

The CDC advises us every year to get a flu vaccine. This year is NO different.

Get our free mobile app

Flu affects millions of people every year.

Canva Canva loading...

It affects people differently. Flu can mean days of feeling bad and missing work, school, and events. Many are hospitalized, and some people die from flu-related causes. Complications of flu are pneumonia, sinus and ear infections, and worsening chronic medical conditions, including asthma and congestive heart failure.

Who should get a flu vaccine?

Canva Canva loading...

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine. It can reduce missed work and school, and visits to the doctor. Vaccination reduces hospitalizations and can protect people around you who are vulnerable.

What are the benefits of the flu vaccine?

The flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. For example, during 2019-2020, the last flu season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 105,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths.

Do you NEED a flu vaccination EVERY year?

The CDC recommends that you do get vaccinated every year. Most people only require one dose for the season. September and October are the best times to be vaccinated.

Where can you get a flu shot?

Canva Canva loading...

Flu vaccines are available at many doctor's offices, pharmacies, and urgent care clinics. Some schools and workplaces host flu shot clinics.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep